Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.96. Key Tronic shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 12,217 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.44% of Key Tronic worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

