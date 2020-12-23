PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.09

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $213.09 and traded as high as $233.50. PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) shares last traded at $228.50, with a volume of 597,301 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £977.49 million and a PE ratio of 49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.09.

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.59 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that PZ Cussons Plc will post 1452.9999233 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Myers bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £113,500 ($148,288.48).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

