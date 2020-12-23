Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.79

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.79 and traded as high as $14.43. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 31,453 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

