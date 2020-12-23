Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.42

Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as high as $28.96. Accor SA (AC.PA) shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 549,923 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.42.

Accor SA (AC.PA) Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

