Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $539.58

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $539.58 and traded as high as $653.00. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) shares last traded at $649.00, with a volume of 1,469,070 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 539.58. The company has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68.

In related news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

