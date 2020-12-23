Contrasting AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppYea and Amdocs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.17 $497.84 million $4.19 16.51

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppYea and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amdocs has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than AppYea.

Volatility and Risk

AppYea has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 11.94% 15.57% 9.40%

Summary

Amdocs beats AppYea on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. In addition, the company offers revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers; and application-to-person text messaging solutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

