$514.85 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $514.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.20 million and the highest is $533.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $482.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

