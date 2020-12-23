Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.20.

ONTX opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

