Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

LNT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Alliant Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

