Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

