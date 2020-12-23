Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

