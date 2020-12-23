Reviewing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX)

Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saddle Ranch Media and H&R Block’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.05 -$7.53 million $0.84 18.05

Saddle Ranch Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H&R Block.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Saddle Ranch Media and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saddle Ranch Media 0 0 0 0 N/A H&R Block 0 4 3 0 2.43

H&R Block has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Saddle Ranch Media.

Profitability

This table compares Saddle Ranch Media and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 6.38% -379.12% 9.22%

Risk & Volatility

Saddle Ranch Media has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&R Block has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Saddle Ranch Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H&R Block beats Saddle Ranch Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saddle Ranch Media

Sky Fidelity, Inc., a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool. It also offers satellite broadband solutions that are used in Caribbean, disaster, duel mode tracking, education, emergency backup, mobile data, oil and gas site, RV and mobile home, supervisory control and data acquisition, telemedicine, and yacht and boat applications for live streaming video, VOIP, email, texting, and other Internet based communications. In addition, it offers WiFi camera systems for applications in car dealerships, construction sites, golf courses, marinas, oil and gas sites, RV and mobile homes, water locations, and yachts and boats. Further, the company offers WiFi hotspot solutions, including Sky400, a dual band outdoor access point system; and Sky300, an outdoor device for delivering last mile wireless services to businesses or residential broadband subscribers. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Newport Beach, California with additional offices in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Taipei, Taiwan.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

