Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) vs. Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Flying Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ooma and Flying Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -6.49% -20.50% -7.77% Flying Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ooma and Flying Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Flying Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 59.08%. Given Ooma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Flying Eagle Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ooma and Flying Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $151.59 million 2.15 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -22.12 Flying Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flying Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ooma.

Summary

Ooma beats Flying Eagle Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including call recording, enhanced call blocking, voicemail transcription, and support for overhead paging systems for businesses; and Ooma Enterprise, an UCaaS offering. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo 4G. a solution that provides home phone and internet service; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Flying Eagle Acquisition

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

