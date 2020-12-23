Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECHO. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.92.
NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.57 million, a PE ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23.
In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.