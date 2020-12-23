Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECHO. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.57 million, a PE ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

