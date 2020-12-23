Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $248,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.