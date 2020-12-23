Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

PLSE opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $23.90.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

