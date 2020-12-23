Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
PLSE opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $23.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
