MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. Research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,336,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

