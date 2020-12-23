Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.40. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 301,287 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

