Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.50. Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 23,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$44.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,185.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

