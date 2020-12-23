Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,731.42

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,731.42 and traded as high as $2,970.50. Diageo plc (DGE.L) shares last traded at $2,959.62, with a volume of 1,803,486 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,108.42 ($40.61).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,901.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,731.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.88 billion and a PE ratio of 49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 872 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,923.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

