IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $794.81

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $794.81 and traded as high as $872.00. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) shares last traded at $864.50, with a volume of 363,610 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 810.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 794.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

