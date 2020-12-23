Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.08

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $614.08 and traded as high as $655.60. Rightmove plc (RMV.L) shares last traded at $651.90, with a volume of 972,690 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 515.77 ($6.74).

Get Rightmove plc (RMV.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 638.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 614.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove plc (RMV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.