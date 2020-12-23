Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

MCRB opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

