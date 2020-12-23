Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger bought 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,980.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

