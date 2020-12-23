THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised THK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of THKLY opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. THK has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25 and a beta of 1.43.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

