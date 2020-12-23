Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

