Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Argus

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price upped by Argus from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.20.

CRL opened at $252.62 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

