Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AWH. Macquarie restated a hold rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 167,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

