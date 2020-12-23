Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,035 shares of company stock worth $648,124. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

