Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $770.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,694.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

