ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZOZO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ZOZO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ZOZO stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

