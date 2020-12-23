Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Focus on corporate lending and a strong balance sheet will likely aid growth. Notably, the planned acquisition of Eaton Vance and the buyout of E*Trade Financial are in sync with the company’s efforts to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital markets driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the company's current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, steadily increasing expenses remain a major near-term concern. Also, lower rates are likely to hamper interest income growth.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.19.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after buying an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,330,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

