Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,355.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $108.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.