Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $409.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.71.

LMT opened at $347.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

