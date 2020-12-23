Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTBDY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.