Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) vs. The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Head to Head Review

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

The Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tompkins Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The Community Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tompkins Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Community Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

The Community Financial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tompkins Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Community Financial and Tompkins Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Community Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Tompkins Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Community Financial and Tompkins Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial $78.22 million 1.97 $15.27 million $2.75 9.45 Tompkins Financial $336.81 million 3.01 $81.72 million $5.37 12.63

Tompkins Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Community Financial. The Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tompkins Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of The Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Tompkins Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of The Community Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Tompkins Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Community Financial and Tompkins Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial 17.45% 7.72% 0.74% Tompkins Financial 21.37% 10.53% 1.03%

Summary

Tompkins Financial beats The Community Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. It also offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; four loan production offices in La Plata, Prince Frederick, and Leonardtown, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate, and financial and tax planning services; property and casualty, life, disability, and long-term care insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 64 banking offices, including 44 offices in New York and 20 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

