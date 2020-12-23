Critical Comparison: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) versus Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Newell Brands pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newell Brands has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Deswell Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Newell Brands and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -1.11% 17.83% 4.80% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Newell Brands and Deswell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 1 1 0 0 1.50 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.98%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Newell Brands has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newell Brands and Deswell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.92 $106.60 million $1.70 12.40 Deswell Industries $65.37 million 0.68 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Deswell Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue mixing consoles, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, and wired and wireless audio streaming products; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, and Canada. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

