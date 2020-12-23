China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $7.20. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 514,569 shares traded.

CAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $212.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.