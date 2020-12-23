NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading 2.8% Higher

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60. 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.