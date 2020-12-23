Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 9,617 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.
