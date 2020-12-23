Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 9,617 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.