Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.20. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 120,440 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.