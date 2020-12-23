SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.21. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 13,834 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.68.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

