Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Puerto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $405.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 88,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation; Natural Gas Distribution; and Management and Operations. The Electric Power Generation segment produces and sells electric power. The Natural Gas Distribution includes public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina.

