Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMV (NYSE:IMV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.66.

NYSE IMV opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth about $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IMV by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IMV in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 72.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IMV by 143.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and other serious diseases. The company's DPX drug development platform, a formulation that provides a way to deliver active ingredients to the immune system using a novel mechanism of action.

