Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTEM. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at $57,612,256.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Molecular Templates by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Molecular Templates by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Molecular Templates by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: Conference Calls

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.