ValuEngine Upgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,549,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,461,000 after buying an additional 1,606,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after buying an additional 1,350,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,837,000 after buying an additional 1,340,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,747,000 after buying an additional 1,130,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

