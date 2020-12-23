Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWX. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

