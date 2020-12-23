nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

