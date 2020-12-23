Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $597,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

