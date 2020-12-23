MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807. Corporate insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

